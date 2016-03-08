AC Milan-Sassuolo: Live, Confirmed line-ups

AC Milan will face Sassuolo this afternoon at the San Siro in the midst of the club's celebration of the 120th anniversary. The Giuseppe Meazza will be the venue of the return of many club legends on this special occasion and Stefano Pioli's men will look to take advantage and win their third consecutive match.



After a negative start to his career at the club, it seems that the former Fiorentina and Inter manager has finally found the right rhythm. The Rossoneri have won their last two matches in Serie A, both away, against Parma and Bologna and the overall game display has improved drastically compared to that under Marco Giampaolo.



Milan currently sit in 10th place of the table, 9 points away from the Champions League zone, which was the declared objective at the start of the season. A win against Sassuolo could represent an important turning point in a possible marathon for a top 4 finish.



Meanwhile, the Neroverdi have been struggling with inconsistency. They have been capable of playing positive matches against the likes of Juventus, Inter and Lazio but have lost points against Parma, Fiorentina and others, resulting in a current 14th place in the standings. Roberto De Zerbi will surely hope for better and will look to shock Milan during their celebratory afternoon.



You can follow the match live with Calciomercato.com here.



