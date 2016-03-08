AC Milan, Scaroni: 'Impossible to renovate San Siro'

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni spoke about the new stadium of the Rossoneri with Calcioefinanza.it: "I'm more nostalgic about a winning AC Milan than about San Siro. If we'll build the new stadium on a public soil, the stadium will remain public, is a natural consequence. There is no problem for us. My target is to build the best stadium in the world in Milan. There is only one way to do it: build a new stadium. It's impossible to renovate San Siro".



"Inter and us would have to play away from Milan for the next three years and that's unacceptable, that's why we can't renovate the stadium. We are open to building a new stadium together with Inter. We can share the cost of the operation and thanks to technology, the colours of the stadium can be changed quickly. I see no problems for this".

