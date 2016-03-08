AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni spoke to media on Friday ahead of the presentation of Diego Laxalt, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Samu Castillejo: “We won’t sign more players”, Scaroni said.“We have eight new players and we can be satisfied about what we did. We have a young and solid squad, it’s better than last season and we think we’ve done everything we had to improve the team and allow AC Milan to get back to their usual standards.”ON THE GENOA TRAGEDY – “I hope we can still sign a voluntary agreement with Uefa. We’ve made this request, let’s hope it goes through.”SMS – “Milinkovic-Savic? Ask this question to who is in charge of the transfers. The news was not confirmed anyway.”The likes of Castillejo, Bakayoko and Laxalt will soon talk to media and you can follow their press conference live on Calciomercato.com.