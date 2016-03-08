AC Milan scouts present at Leverkusen-Juve: the target

In fact, they are present at the clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at BayArena. The target? Merih Demiral. The Turkish defender has been on their radar since the summer, and given that he hasn't played much for the Bianconeri, a move could be on the cards.

It's no secret that AC Milan are looking to reinforce their squad in January, following a start to the season that hasn't been exactly what they set out for. This evening, scouts of the Rossoneri decided to observe a player for the defence in person.