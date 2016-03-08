AC Milan season tickets drop
16 September at 12:45AC Milan's season ticket renewal campaign ended last night. The Rossoneri managed to sell 30 thousand odd tickets – a figure that is slightly lower than last season. Gennaro Gattuso was the key figure in the advertisements and campaigns.
The club wanted the fans to get behind the team and show their support, and the Milan faithful did precisely that. Milan sent out a full-page advertisement in today's Gazzetta dello Sport to reveal that over 30,000 fans had renewed their season tickets.
They also thanked the fans for believing in the team led by the club legend. Despite the overall numbers coming down concerning renewal, Milan are still the second highest in Italy.
Arch-rivals, Inter are currently leading the pack. It is believed that the change in ownership, numerous changes in the management and the slight delay in starting the campaign has led to the figures coming down slightly. However, the number of renewals this year is still very high compared to the 2016/17 season where they had got just 16,000 odd renewals.
