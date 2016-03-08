AC Milan see Gasperini as 'next Alex Ferguson'

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a move for Atalanta manager Gianpiero Gasperini and see him as their version of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The rossoneri are heavily considering sacking Rino Gattuso in the summer, as Milan are now at risk of missing out in the top four. That would trigger a decision among the rossoneri ranks.

Corriere di Bergamo state that Roma aren't the only side after Gasperini, but Milan are currently leading the race to sign the Atalanta manager, who could well take the Bergamo side to the UEFA Champions League. They see him as their version of Alex Ferguson.

 

