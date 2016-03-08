AC Milan seeking final agreement with Bennacer, while Arsenal and Dortmund...

11 July at 10:45
The operation that should bring Ismael Bennacer to AC Milan is experiencing an unexpected stalemate. In fact, once the agreement with Empoli was found, it seemed that the agreement on the player's contract was a formality but it is not so.

From what emerged in the past few hours, there is still no understanding between the club and the agents of the player. Milan offered 1.3 million euros net per season and subsequently raised the offer to 1.5 million. But the request would be closer to 2 million per year.

There is a bit of irritation from the Milan management but the Rossoneri hope to be able to reach an agreement in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, as reported by Tuttosport, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund contacted the entourage of the football but without talking to Empoli. The feeling is that president Corsi wants to enforce the agreement with Milan, without opening up to other suitors.

Only if the Rossoneri withdraw their offer, Bennacer could end up elsewhere. As mentioned, there will be attempts to reach a final agreement in the next few hours. The inclusion of some bonuses could help to conclude the deal.

