AC Milan send message to UEFA: 80 million saved on the transfer market; all the numbers
02 February at 13:00No crazy expenses, zero balance or positive balance market. This was how it should be and it was. Indications fully respected by Milan in the January transfer market: thanks to the important sales and targeted purchases, Boban and Maldini recorded a positive balance, sending a clear message to UEFA in terms of FFP regulations.
As reported by Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), the Rossoneri saved about 80 million euros. The current balance is +29 million thanks to the money collected from the sale of Piatek to Hertha Berlin and the million collected from Rodriguez' loan at PSV.
But not only that: in fact, Suso, Caldara, Reina and Borini also left Milanello, allowing Milan to save significantly in salaries. On the Spaniard, the Rossoneri saved 5.3 million gross per year and have the opportunity to record a significant capital gain, as Sevilla will be obliged to buy the attacker in case certain conditions are reached (including Champions League qualification) for a figure of 21 million euros plus 3 in bonuses.
If the Andalusians reach the competition, Milan would record a capital gain of 20.4 million euros. If the redemption took place in June 2021, however, the capital gain would be almost total. The Piatek deal is also noteworthy: Milan recorded a one million gain and saved 3.1 million gross.
Regarding Rodriguez, the club saved 3.7 million gross for a player whose balance sheet amortization was 6 million. Six are also the millions saved with the departure of Caldara.
Finally, with Reina and Borini: from the sale of the goalkeeper, Milan has saved 2.6 million gross, from that of the attacker 4.3 million to which must be added 3.6 of the amortization.
And the revenues, if we exclude Ibrahimovic's salary, have all been in line with the economic parameters set by Elliott. The total balance on the balance, between present and future, reads 80 million: AC Milan smiles and sends a message to UEFA.
