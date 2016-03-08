Milan are observing many talents in Brazil upon the return of Leonardo to the Rossoneri management. One player who has attracted special interest is Pedro Guilherme from Fluminense, a striker born in 1997.



According to SportMediaset, not only Leonardo but also former fullback Serginho is following the young striker. The Brazilian is doing extremely well and Serginho is preparing to give his green light to the new management of the Milanese-based club.







At the age of 21, Guilherme has impressive numbers in the Brazilian Serie A. The Fluminense youth product has scored 10 goals in 19 matches, adding two assists to this tally. He has also scored another 2 goals in 4 matches in the Copa Sudamericana.



However, there is one issue with a possible transfer of the player, as he is currently on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament rupture and is expected to return in March next year.

