AC Milan set deadline for Gattuso and Leonardo's future
26 May at 18:00This summer, AC Milan are expected to undergo a revolution. This evening, the Rossoneri will take the field away at SPAL to try and snatch a place in next season's Champions League: an outcome which will define a lot of the upcoming decisions within the club.
Gattuso, as admitted yesterday at the conference, hopes to stay in what is the team of his heart; Leonardo, on the other hand, is ready to step aside, leave once again and make room for a new director (Luis Campos of Lille is on pole position to replace him). Paolo Maldini is yet to make a decision on his future.
As reported by the Corriere Dello Sport, Elliott, together with the CEO Ivan Gazidis, have given them time to decide, but not too much: the situations listed above will be resolved at the latest by the first week of June. In other words, soon we will know the new structure.
