AC Milan set price for wantaway forward chased by Torino and Spurs

Patrick Cutrone and AC Milan could be coming to the end of their marriage. The 21-year-old striker has been growing unhappy since the arrival of Krzysztof Piatek, Cutrone's game-time suffering heavily as a result of it. Before Piatek's signing, Milan were struggling to get the best out of Gonzalo Higuain and Cutrone was getting a fair amount of time on the pitch to supplement Higuain's poor performances.However, with Higuain gone, Cutrone is struggling to get on the field. Therefore, the forward is wishing to leave the club and reportedly wants out as soon as this upcoming summer.According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan would, in the event of an offer in the region of €30m or higher, accept an offer for Cutrone. Cutrone is currently a target of both Torino and Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, yet it is unclear as to where the Italian forward would like to move himself.Milan must prepare for life without Cutrone as it looks increasingly likely that, come the start of next season, he will no longer be playing in Rossoneri colours.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.