AC Milan set price tag for Kessie after AFCON success: the details

16 July at 20:30
Together with Bennacer, he will be the last to join the group led by Marco Giampaolo. However, today, it's difficult to establish which role Kessie will get in the 'new Milan'.

The Ivorian midfielder will return from his vacation in the first weeks of August, due to the African Cup Of Nationa, during which he was among the most convincing in his team. In fact, he had a series of performances which could help Milan on the transfer market.

At the beginning of July, the obligation to buy was activated for Kessie, bringing the total cost of the operation to about €34m (€10m loan, €24m clause). An investment which gives the Rossoneri reason to value the player at €40m, amid interest from several clubs.

With Donnarumma set to stay, while Suso hasn't received any offers, Kessie is another player that Milan could decide to sacrifice. Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on the player, who could leave if a significant offer arrives.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.