AC Milan set price tag for Kessie after AFCON success: the details
16 July at 20:30Together with Bennacer, he will be the last to join the group led by Marco Giampaolo. However, today, it's difficult to establish which role Kessie will get in the 'new Milan'.
The Ivorian midfielder will return from his vacation in the first weeks of August, due to the African Cup Of Nationa, during which he was among the most convincing in his team. In fact, he had a series of performances which could help Milan on the transfer market.
At the beginning of July, the obligation to buy was activated for Kessie, bringing the total cost of the operation to about €34m (€10m loan, €24m clause). An investment which gives the Rossoneri reason to value the player at €40m, amid interest from several clubs.
With Donnarumma set to stay, while Suso hasn't received any offers, Kessie is another player that Milan could decide to sacrifice. Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on the player, who could leave if a significant offer arrives.
