The former Man City and Fiorentina man could, according to the report, join the Rossoneri on loan with an option to buy. A formula that Boban and Maldini would appreciate, though the transfer remains just an idea for now.

As reported by Claudio Raimondi for SportMediaset, a hot name for AC Milan's defence is Matija Nastasic, who could leave Schalke this summer as a result of Kabak's arrival.