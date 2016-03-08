AC Milan set their sights on talented Schalke midfielder

CalcioMercato can reveal that the next possibility on the radar of Mirabelli and Gattuso at Milan is Schalke 04 midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.



Bentaleb, 23, has only been at Schalke since 2017 but is rumoured to be wanting out after making just 16 Bundesliga appearances in the 17/18 season; with just 12 starts.

The Algerian midfielder signed for Schalke from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of around €20m. After impressing on a season-long loan, Schalke snapped Bentaleb up but evidently he has failed to settle in.



The main obstacle in AC Milan’s pathway to Bentaleb is UEFA’s upcoming decision regarding AC Milan’s financial fair play breach and their subsequent involvement in next season’s Europa League.



Milan have attempted to sign Bentaleb in the past, having just missed out in the summer of 2016 and the January transfer window in 2017. If Milan are cleared by UEFA then they may opt to move for the young Algerian in the summer.



For more transfer news, click here.

