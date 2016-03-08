AC Milan set to meet Real Madrid: the details

19 June at 23:40
As revealed by Sky Italia this evening, AC Milan will most likely meet with the Real Madrid management in Madrid tomorrow, introducing their new management to the Bernabeu side.
 
However, they will also meet Real's market manager, and it's expected that they will discuss several things. In short, the meeting will take place to understand the objectives of both sides, which players are for sale and which are not.
 
Milan remain focused on the midfield and a name on their wish list is Ceballos, who's impressed thus far in the U-21 Euros. Therefore, tomorrow's meeting could also be an opportunity to discuss a few players of interest.
 
In addition to the midfielder, the Rossoneri are also keeping tabs on Marcos Llorente and Mariano Diaz, two players that are on the radar of many big European clubs.

