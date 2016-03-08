AC Milan set to meet UEFA to ascertain FFP sanctions
17 November at 12:55Serie A giants AC Milan's bosses are set to meet UEFA in the next few days to listen to a hearing about the possible fines that the club will have for breaching Financial Fair Play rules last season.
UEFA had imposed a European ban for the club earlier this summer but it was overturned on appeal by the club. The financial situation of the club has been more secure with the Elliot Fund now in charge.
Tuttosport state that the rossoneri director Paolo Scaroni and the Elliot Fund will go to Nyon on Tuesday to attend a meeting with UEFA about what the fine could possibly be.
The meeting will take place at about 9:30 on Tuesday morning and there are two possible sanctions that the rossoneri could face.
The first one could see Milan pay a fine of about 14 to 17 million pounds- an amount that Milan would have to balance out in their current budget on their own.
The second one could be a transfer ban or sanction. It may not be a complete transfer ban, but it could limit how much Milan spend in January. That would only apply to January and not any other month.
