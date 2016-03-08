AC Milan, Shevchenko: 'Gattuso must stay, I dream of coaching Milan one day.”

Andriy Shevchenko, the legendary Milan striker, spoke at an event organized by Special Team Legends and FIGC on the current state of the Rossoneri and what the future holds for the Ukraine national team coach.



"I hope Milan can reach the Champions League. Gattuso is doing a great job. The next game will be a decisive match, let's hope Milan make it. Milan must win this game and then see what happens in the other matches."



"Piatek has had a great season, he is a striker who has quality. He has a great future ahead of him. For me Gattuso did a great job, he is a coach who can do many good things in Milan. Rino has done his best, then at the end of the season the club will make their choice on whether to stick with him."



"Me on the Milan bench? It's a club that has done so much for me, it's always in my heart, as are all its fans. Who knows, maybe one day I'll even have to sit on the Rossoneri bench. now I am very busy with the Ukrainian national team. It is clear that one day I would like to train Milan.”

