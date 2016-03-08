AC Milan shortlist three Premier League goalkeepers to replace Reina: the names
11 January at 13:00Pepe Reina is on his way out of AC Milan, as he looks set to join Aston Villa on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent. Thus, the Rossoneri are on the hunt for a new backup goalkeeper who will take the position as the number 2 behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, the undisputed star of the team.
According to Milannews.it, Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban are looking at several options to replace Reina. There are three names observed, all three of them being from the Premier League.
The management of the club could choose one of Joe Hard (32 years old, Burnley), Asmir Begovic (32 years old, Bournemouth) or Lukasz Fabianski from West Ham.
The 37-year-old Reina leaves the San Siro after one and a half years at the club. The experienced goalkeeper collected just 13 appearances for Milan across all competitions, having been mainly used in the absence of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
