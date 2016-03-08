AC Milan sound out Real Madrid star Modric over a potential move to Italy

01 July at 11:30
There's no harm in trying. Boban has called, but Modric did not respond. Milan were considering the Balon D’Or winner as an alternative to his teammate Dani Ceballos, but the playmaker let it be known that he had no intention of leaving Real Madrid any time soon, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. Modric’s contract is due to expire in June 2020, and Boban thought that his compatriot may be keen to leave the Spanish giants, but his offers were turned down, and it is now thought that the Croatian midfielder looks set to be offered a new contract by Madrid, worth almost €10 million net per season.
 
The lines of communication between the two clubs are definitely open, and they seem to be building a good relationship, following Milan’s signing of Theo Hernandez, and the ongoing talks over Ceballos. The move for Modric was always going to be unlikely, but having been linked to Inter in the past, it would have been a big coup for Boban and Milan.
 

