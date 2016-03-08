AC Milan sporting director Leonardo: 'I am very touched by what has happened at Flamengo'

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has expressed sympathy for those who have been affected by the fire that broke out at the training centre of Brazilian club Flamengo.



Leonardo was talking to ANSA about the fire at Flamengo's training centre that has killed ten people. He said: "I am very touched by what happened at the center Ninho do Urubu, when I started playing in the youth of Flamengo there was only the ground and the dream of building a high-level sports center.



"I would like to embrace all the families of the victims of the fire: my thoughts and my prayers are for those young people who were pursuing the dream of becoming footballers."