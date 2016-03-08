AC Milan, squad costs lowered: the details

06 September at 13:45
As revealed by Calcio e Finanza this morning, publishing their report on AC Milan, the Rossoneri have lowered their total squad costs compared to last season, thanks to their business on the transfer market.

The costs of the Milan squad for the 2019-2020 season should be around 178.9 million euros in total, which is about 26 million less (-13%) compared to the cost of the 2018-2019 season, the report claims. 

Looking into the details, the wage spendings are a huge part of lowering the total costs as they have decreased significantly, Calcio e Finanza continues. Before taxes, the wages should reach 93.7 million euros, which is 21.2 million less compared to 2018-2019 (-18%).

The sustainability of the 2019-2020 budget will depend on the revenues and the capital gains that could be registered both in the January transfer market and before the end of the financial year.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.