AC Milan, squad costs lowered: the details
06 September at 13:45
As revealed by Calcio e Finanza this morning, publishing their report on AC Milan, the Rossoneri have lowered their total squad costs compared to last season, thanks to their business on the transfer market.
The costs of the Milan squad for the 2019-2020 season should be around 178.9 million euros in total, which is about 26 million less (-13%) compared to the cost of the 2018-2019 season, the report claims.
Looking into the details, the wage spendings are a huge part of lowering the total costs as they have decreased significantly, Calcio e Finanza continues. Before taxes, the wages should reach 93.7 million euros, which is 21.2 million less compared to 2018-2019 (-18%).
The sustainability of the 2019-2020 budget will depend on the revenues and the capital gains that could be registered both in the January transfer market and before the end of the financial year.
