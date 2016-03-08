AC Milan star Bakayoko's agent confirms Chelsea return
08 June at 18:45The agent of AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has confirmed that the Frenchman will return to Chelsea in the summer.
Bakayoko had a very good season at the rossoneri this past campaign but after having fallen out with former manager Rino Gattuso, Milan decided against buying the Frenchman on a permanent basis despite having the opposite opinion otherwise.
In an interview with L'Equipe, Bakayoko's brother and agent Abdoulaye Bakayoko has confirmed that former Monaco man intends on concentrate on a return to Stamford Bridge.
He said: "There are some quite interesting clubs, some quite big ones who have made enquiries, but we are giving our priority to Chelsea. We know already, there is Champions’ League and stability. Tiémoué has decided to stay.”
24-year-old Bakayoko made 31 appearances for Milan and while he did start slowly, he became one of the most important cogs in the Gattuso wheel.
