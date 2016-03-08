AC Milan star Bakayoko's agent confirms Chelsea return

08 June at 18:45
The agent of AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has confirmed that the Frenchman will return to Chelsea in the summer.

Bakayoko had a very good season at the rossoneri this past campaign but after having fallen out with former manager Rino Gattuso, Milan decided against buying the Frenchman on a permanent basis despite having the opposite opinion otherwise.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Bakayoko's brother and agent Abdoulaye Bakayoko has confirmed that former Monaco man intends on concentrate on a return to Stamford Bridge.

He said: "There are some quite interesting clubs, some quite big ones who have made enquiries, but we are giving our priority to Chelsea. We know already, there is Champions’ League and stability. Tiémoué has decided to stay.”

24-year-old Bakayoko made 31 appearances for Milan and while he did start slowly, he became one of the most important cogs in the Gattuso wheel.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.