AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly considering taking a sabbatical from the Argentine national side.Higuain joined Milan on a two-year long loan deal this past summer in an exchange deal involving Leonardo Bonucci, who joined Juventus this past summer and Mattia Caldara was also sold to Milan as part of a deal.Tuttosport state that Higuain is now considering to take a year-long sabbatical from international football after he was not called upto the Argentine national side for the upcoming friendlies.Higuain has already appeared twice for the rossoneri in the Serie A and while he has failed to score a goal, he did assist Patrick Cutrone's winner against Roma.Argentina will face Guatemala and Colombia in the upcoming qualifiers and him not being selected hardly comes as a surprise.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)