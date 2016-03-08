AC Milan star Calhanoglu facing uncertain future
27 October at 21:45AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu is reportedly facing an uncertain future at the San Siro, with Lucas Paqueta set to be a rossoneri player.
Calhanoglu joined Milan in the famous, expensive bunch of signings that the rossoneri had made in the summer of 2017. The Turk had joined from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of 20 million euros. Since arriving though, Calhanoglu has only given glimpses of his real quality in the the Milan red and black.
Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Calhanoglu is now facing an uncertain future at the rossoneri, especially with Lucas Paqueta set to join up the side very soon.
Milan secured the services of Paqueta from Brazilian club Flamengo about two weeks ago for a fee of about 30 million euros and the midfielder is expected to join the side in the first week of January.
He is expected to play the role Calhanoglu plays currently and that could jeopardise the Turkish star's position at the club, especially because he is considered to be one of the failures in the transfer market for AC Milan.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
