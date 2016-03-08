AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez has admitted that he was flattered by interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain this past summer.Rodriguez joined Milan from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in the summer of 2017 and was part of the rossoneri's massive spending spree that summer. He was an important player for the side last season, especially under the tutelage of Rino Gattuso.The left-back was recently talking to tagblatt.ch and was asked about interest from PSG. Rodriguez said: "Yes, there was interest and it was a pleasure. But I'm still at Milan, in a stadium like San Siro, which is of a top level, where the fans are crazy".He was also asked about whether Milan have treated him well, amidst rumors of a possible exit. He said: "So far they have treated me well. Gattuso is a person who is correct, honest, a coach who loves football.We are ready to do for anything for him."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)