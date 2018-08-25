AC Milan newcomer Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed that he is going to start for the Rossoneri against Napoli tonight. The Frenchman joined the Serie A giants on loan with option to buy in the summer transfer window and ‘Baka’ hopes to get more game time at San Siro this season than what he got in his first campaign in South West London.Bakayoko has just shared a message on his Instagram account revealing that he will be part of AC Milan’s line-up tonight.