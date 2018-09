AC Milan star named best Premier League keeper ever

The Spanish goalkeeper, currently at Milan Pepe Reina has received a very important award in England: the former Napoli player, who represented Liverpool from 2005 til 2013, has been named best ever number one by Four Four Two magazine thanks to 134 ' Clean sheets.'



Here is the complete list:



This is the ranking of the best goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League according to data analyzed by Four Four Two magazine:



1. Pepe Reina (47.02%), played: 285 - Clean sheets: 134

2. Petr Cech (45.68%), played: 440 - Clean sheets: 201

3. Edwin van der Sar (42.17%), played: 313 - Clean sheets: 132

4. Peter Schmeichel (41.29%), played: 310 - Clean sheets: 128

5. David Seaman (40.70%), played: 344 - Clean sheets: 140

6. Carlo Cudicini (39.75%), played: 161 - Clean sheets: 64

7. Tomasz Kuszczak (39.68%), played: 63 - Clean sheets: 25

8. Manuel Almunia (39.45%), played: 109 - Clean sheets: 43

9. Bobby Mimms (39.34%), played: 61 - Clean sheets: 24

10. David de Gea (39.00%), played: 241 - Clean sheets: 94

11. Jerzy Dudek (38.58%), played: 127 - Clean sheets: 49

12. Joe Hart (38.15%), played: 325 - Clean sheets: 124

13. Thibaut Courtois (38.10%), played: 126 - Clean sheets: 48

14. Ed De Goey (37.40%), played: 123 - Clean sheets: 46

15. Nigel Martyn (36.83%), played: 372 - Clean sheets: 137

16. Jens Lehmann (36.49%), played: 148 - Clean sheets: 54

17. Wojciech Szczesny (36.36%), played: 132 - Clean sheets: 48

18. Mark Bosnich (35.92%), played: 206 - Clean sheets: 74

19. Hugo Lloris (35.89%), played: 209 - Clean sheets: 75

20. Thomas Myhre (35.48%), played: 93 - Clean sheets: 33