AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu has quashed rumors of a move away from the rossoneri.RB Leipzig have been linked with Calhanoglu, who recently told Milan TV: "I think I played some good matches but in the end my position in the field was decided by the coach."I want to work hard because Milan is like a family for me, I was close to it when needed. I love Milan, I love the fans and the city, I want to score more and do more assists ".