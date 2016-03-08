AC Milan star reveals he held talks with Inter this summer
19 October at 22:15AC Milan winger Suso has revealed that he had held initial talks with rossoneri's fierce rivals Inter, ahead of the Milan derby on Sunday.
Suso has been one of Milan's most important players over the last three seasons and has done very well this season as well. The 24-year-old has appeared in seven Serie A games so far this season, scoring twice and assisting as many as six times as well.
The Spaniard, who was recently called upto the Spain national side, was recently talking to Sport MediaSet about Inter and if the nerazzuri held talks with him.
Suso revealed that brief talks were indeed held. He said: "There were some things, the market is always very rough and everything happens.
"I've always said that I'm very well here at Milan. I feel part of this team and this club, our goal is to go to the Champions League. "
The Milan derby will see the rossoneri and the nerazzurri square off on Sunday evening at the San Siro.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
