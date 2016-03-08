AC Milan star risks 5-month stop with knee injury: The situation

After Caldara, Biglia and Musacchio, it is now unfortunately also the turn of Giacomo Bonaventura, who also risks a long stop. the midfielder has not played since October 25 in the home match against Betis because of an inflammation in the knee.



From that day there have been no significant improvements and since yesterday the hypothesis of surgery is getting more and more likely, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, which writes that in that case, Jack would risk a stop of 4-5 months.



A decision will be made in the next few hours, perhaps even today, and it would be a big issue for Gattuso, who would lose another midfielder after Biglia. AC Milan would definitely have to return to the market in January to replace the player. To make everything more complicated, however, there is the UEFA ruling of November 20 that could put the stakes on the January transfer market campaign.



Obviously, both Jack and the club hope that the problem can be resolved without surgery, but with the passing days the optimism is decreasing and surgery is becoming more and more likely. For Gattuso, it would be a big loss as Bonaventura, in addition to being one of the best players in the team, also knows how to cover more roles and therefore is a player who is very useful for any coach.