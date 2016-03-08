AC Milan star risks two-month stop with calf injury

02 November at 14:15
AC Milan have bounced back from a negative period with two wins at home against Sampdoria and Genoa but on the other hand, the team has been struck by an injury crisis, with Lucas Biglia being one of the players affected.

According to Sky, this morning the Argentinian midfielder underwent tests to reveal the exact extent of the calf injury the player sustained, and it is expected to be a long pause for the 32-year-old. Biglia's condition is not good and he is expected to be out of action for 6 to 8 weeks.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.