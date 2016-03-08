AC Milan star risks two-month stop with calf injury
02 November at 14:15AC Milan have bounced back from a negative period with two wins at home against Sampdoria and Genoa but on the other hand, the team has been struck by an injury crisis, with Lucas Biglia being one of the players affected.
According to Sky, this morning the Argentinian midfielder underwent tests to reveal the exact extent of the calf injury the player sustained, and it is expected to be a long pause for the 32-year-old. Biglia's condition is not good and he is expected to be out of action for 6 to 8 weeks.
