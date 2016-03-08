AC Milan star wanted Lazio move; Lotito said no
25 July at 18:35According to what has been reported by CittaCeleste this morning, AC Milan’s Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia wanted a move back to Lazio, before AC Milan’s Tas appeal overturned their Europa League ban.
The 32-year-old joined Milan from Lazio last season for around €20 million, much to the displeasure of Lazio fans. However, the Biancoceleste quickly replaced him with Lucas Leiva for a quarter of the cost – a deal which has ended up benefitting Lazio tremendously.
AC Milan were to be banned from next season’s Europa League due to their breach of Financial Fair Play regulations, and this is thought to be what inspired Biglia’s request, as Milan would have needed to sell several players. However, Lotito and Igli Tare, despite the interest of Simone Inzaghi, refused the option.
Lucas Biglia will remain at AC Milan, a move to Lazio will not be happening.
