AC Milan star wants to extend deal
27 September at 21:50AC Milan star Lucas Biglia reportedly wants a new contract at the club soon, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2020.
Biglia joined Milan from Lazio in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 17 million euros and has appeared in 38 games in all competitions since then.
A report from Calciomercato states that Biglia wants a new deal at the rossoneri and he is very happy at the club, which is currently 16th in the Serie A.
