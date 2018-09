AC Milan star Lucas Biglia reportedly wants a new contract at the club soon, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2020.Biglia joined Milan from Lazio in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 17 million euros and has appeared in 38 games in all competitions since then. A report from Calciomercato states that Biglia wants a new deal at the rossoneri and he is very happy at the club, which is currently 16th in the Serie A.