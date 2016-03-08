AC Milan starlet reveals he had offers from Spain and Italy
05 February at 21:25AC Milal starlet Alen Halilovic has revealed that he had offers from Italy and Spain, but he prefered to join Standard Liege.
The Croatian was signed by the rossoneri last summer by the Chinese ownership of the club, but he fell out of favor on the pitch and struggled to impress, having appeared in only 3 Europa League games this season.
Now having joined Standard Liege in Belgium on loan, Halilovic revealed why he joined the club even though he had offers to chose from Italy and Spain to chose from.
He told in the presentation press conference: "I had other options in Italy and Spain, but after talking to some players and the technician I realized that Standard would have been the right step for my career.
"I do not see it as a step back, the Standard is the best team in Belgium and in the Europa League it did well, I signed for a year and a half because a few months would not have been enough for me put myself to the test. My idea is to stay here and learn French."
