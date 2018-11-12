AC Milan starlet ‘sorry’ for posting picture of naked Chiellini

AC Milan starlet Raoul Bellanova has made headlines for his picture with Cristiano Ronaldo after AC Milan-Juventus.The Italian starlet went in the dressing room of the Old Lady after Sunday’s Serie A clash at the San Siro, took a picture with CR7 but a naked Giorgio Chiellini could be seen in the background. The picture become viral on social media and Bellanova apologized with the Italian star defender.“I am deeply sorry for what’s happening on social media in the last hours”, Bellanova wrote on Instagram.“I want to apologize with Chiellini. It was not my intention. I can ensure to every football fan that I only wanted to take a picture with a great champion. I didn’t post the picture on my social media accounts, I’d never do that after a defeat. I was smiling because a small dream came true for me.”“I am sorry, my only mistake was to share the picture with some of my friends who shared it without checking it first.”