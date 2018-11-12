AC Milan starlet ‘sorry’ for posting picture of naked Chiellini
The Italian starlet went in the dressing room of the Old Lady after Sunday’s Serie A clash at the San Siro, took a picture with CR7 but a naked Giorgio Chiellini could be seen in the background. The picture become viral on social media and Bellanova apologized with the Italian star defender.
“I am deeply sorry for what’s happening on social media in the last hours”, Bellanova wrote on Instagram.
Sono profondamente dispiaciuto per quanto uscito sui social in queste ore. Mi scuso prima di tutto con Giorgio Chiellini, non era mia intenzione. Assicuro a lui e a tutti i tifosi di calcio che ho solo fatto una foto con un grande campione, ma non ho postato nulla sui miei social, nulla ne sul mio profilo ne sulle mie storie e tantomeno lo avrei fatto dopo una sconfitta, il sorriso della foto è per aver realizzato un piccolo sogno. Ho fatto l'unico errore, di cui mi pento, di aver condiviso la foto con alcuni amici, i quali l’hanno condivisa, senza averla prima controllata.
“I want to apologize with Chiellini. It was not my intention. I can ensure to every football fan that I only wanted to take a picture with a great champion. I didn’t post the picture on my social media accounts, I’d never do that after a defeat. I was smiling because a small dream came true for me.”
“I am sorry, my only mistake was to share the picture with some of my friends who shared it without checking it first.”
