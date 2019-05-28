...
AC Milan stars salute Gattuso: all the messages

30 May at 17:45
After the former player and coach Rino Gattuso left Milan after missing out on the Champions League, his players have taken to social media to pay their respect to the Italian World Cup Winner.

Ricardo Rodriguez thanked his former coach with a message on Instagram: 'Thank you for the trust you gave me and for what you taught me. You are a special person, with great human values, correct, honest and who has always given the maximum. Thanks mister '.​
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Every day and in every workout you gave everything for this team. Thanks, mister' Kessie


'Real man, leader and leader. Thanks to you I understood many things, but above all what is Milan. You're a special coach, good luck '. Suso

'It's been a pleasure working with you. Thank you for everything, mister!' Musacchio
 

Gattuso alongside Sporting Director Leonardo both left the side that now needs to regroup for next year as they look to rebuild while being under the FFP constraints imposed on them by Uefa.

See the other tributes in the gallery below:

