Serie A giants AC Milan are set to sign former Barcelona starlet Alen Halilovic this summer.The 22-year-old Croatian star left Barcelona in the summer of 2016 to join Hamburg, where he failed to impress in the first season. The Bundesliga side loaned the player out to La Liga side Las Palmas last season, where he appeared 20 times in the league, scoring twice and assisting once.Sky Italia report that AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Halilovic and the deal was concluded hours after it was announced that the rossoneri have been banned from European competition by UEFA.A deal was done last night as Halilovic secretly flew into the club's headquarters along with his agent to strike a deal.The medical will happen this morning ahead of a possible move, with Udinese and Sampdoria also having drawn links with the player previously. Halilovic is expected to sign a three-year deal with the rossoneri.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)