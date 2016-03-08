AC Milan striker arrives in Sevilla for medical

Andre Silva has met Sevilla director Joaquin Caparros ahead of his move to the Spanish club on loan.



Following the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus and with the performances displayed Patrick Cutrone, it was clear Silva had no place in the plans of Coach Gennaro Gattuso next season.



The Portuguese striker arrived at Milan from Porto for €38m plus bonuses and spent only one season with the Rossoneri and managed to score only two goals in Serie A.



The forward is now in Sevilla taking his medical to play for El Grande de Andalucía next season on loan for €5m with an option to buy at the end of the season for another €30m.

