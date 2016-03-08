AC Milan striker: 'Higuain is a champion, he taught me a lot'
23 January at 19:35Gonzalo Higuain is heading towards a move to Chelsea; with his AC Milan loan spell cut short and the Juventus forward travelling to London to embark on a new adventure under Italian chain-smoking manager Maurizio Sarri.
Speaking to Sky Sport, AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone spoke on several topics; including the departure of Higuain and what he learned from the Argentine striker.
GROWTH - "My goal is always to improve myself in training and to learn day after day, thanks to the help of my teammates."
HIGUAIN'S DEPARTURE - "I had a great relationship with the Pipa, he is a champion and he taught me a lot, I thank him very much for the advice he gave me."
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - "Possible even without Higuain? It is a goal that we all set ourselves: it is not down to the strength of one, but of the whole team, we believe in it and we think from match to match."
PIATEK'S ARRIVAL - "He is strong and he has shown it over the last few months, I do not know if he is official or not, but he can give us a big hand: I and his teammates will certainly help him integrate into the group."
NUMBER 9 SHIRT - "It would be an honor to take it. Now I think I'll do well in these months and I'll be always ready, then we'll see."
Sam Wilson (@snhw_)
