AC Milan stumble again: Gattuso's men show weak temperament in UCL race
21 April at 09:30Another round, another stumble. In the midst of the victory against Lazio, the Rossoneri have lost points once again. The truth is that this AC Milan side is going through a rather grey period (only one victory in the last six matches). However, fourth place is still a reality, the question is how solid it can be.
The goal of a Champions League spot is within the reach of the Rossoneri but only if they manage to avoid wicked brakes like yesterday against Parma at the Tardini.
The loss of points against the Serie A new boys was only made less painful by the losses of points of competitors as well (Lazio above all), as pointed out by Corriere della Sera. Milan's schedule seems anything but impossible.
The path, after the direct confrontation with Torino on Sunday, becomes softer (Bologna, Fiorentina, Frosinone and Spal). It can be done but with another head. "No crisis," Gattuso said yesterday after the match but there are some doubts whether his conviction remains.
His team is an immature and temperamentally weak group. It is enough to see the defensive ingenuity that allowed Parma to regain the match three minutes before the end, after having obtained a rather casual advantage.
An extremely avoidable slip. It would have been enough to manage the ending of the game with a little more common sense. But Milan, this Milan, is unable to do so. The fourth place is, at the moment, the only positive thing.
Go to comments