AC Milan summer signing: 'We deserve to play in the UEFA Champions League'
17 September at 21:50AC Milan summer signing Mattia Caldara believes that the rossoneri deserve to be playing in the UEFA Champions League regularly instead of playing in the UEFA Europa League.
Caldara joined Milan from Juventus this past summer in a mega swap deal which also saw Gonzalo Higuain join the rossoneri on loan and allowed Leonardo Bonucci to seal a move back to the bianconeri.
The Italian defender was recently talking to MilanTV about his ambitions at the club and what he wants to achieve during his stay at the San Siro and Caldara told that Milan should play the Champions League regularly.
He said: "The first objective is to learn the concepts that the coach wants us to learn. Then play with continuity as possible to help the team.
"Team goals? Milan deserves to stay in the Champions League, our goal is that: we know it's not easy, but we have the players and we must be aware that we can do it ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments