AC Milan, surprise contact with David Silva's agents: the details
07 April at 20:00Manchester City midfielder David Silva’s contract expires at the end of the season and AC Milan have met his agents, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 34-year-old Spanish midfielder is set to leave the Citizens after ten years with the club. The Rossoneri are one of the many top clubs around Europe keen to secure the 2010 World Cup winner’s signature and have met his agents to discuss a possible deal.
Silva has made 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1865 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals and provided eight assists, being a core element in coach Pep Guardiola’s squad. AC Milan are looking to reduce the average age in the squad but an experienced midfielder like Silva would give the club a leader, a role that is expected to be vacant with Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to leave the side.
Apollo Heyes
