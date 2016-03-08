AC Milan, Suso: 'Biglia one of the best in the world. Piatek talks to everyone'
09 February at 13:05AC Milan's Suso spoke to the club's official TV channel Milan TV ahead of his team's match against Cagliari tomorrow evening at the San Siro.
"My physical condition? Before Christmas I was worse, now I feel better and I can at least play without too much trouble," he said.
"People thought the match against Roma would be easy because of the result of the Coppa Italia but it is never like that. They have a great coach and very strong players. We did our best, in the last season we usually lost these matches. We did well in the cup as well.
"Gattuso? We have changed a lot of things since he arrived but now we are in a good position, we have to continue like this. In football, everything changes quickly. If we lose two games, rumours of a disastrous year will be back. We need to continue like this and look forward, improving every day.
"Biglia? For us he is fundamental. In his role, he is one of the best in the world. He is always on the right place at the right time. He is always in position and helps us a lot.
"Piatek? He is a guy who talks to everyone, he tries to communicate and is nice. he is doing well in the field, so we have to exploit him. Donnarumma? He debuted at a very young age, this makes him special because he already has a lot of matches for Milan. He is obviously one of the best goalkeepers but he can still grow," Suso concluded.
