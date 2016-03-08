AC Milan, Suso can stay even if Correa arrives: the details

14 August at 10:30
AC Milan are about to accelerate negotiations for Angel Correa with Atletico Madrid. The latter's purchase of Rodrigo is the key, as the Rossoneri have more leverage to get a discount.
 
In addition to the two mentioned about, Andre Silva is also involved. Valencia will have to find a replacement for Rodrigo, and Jorge Mendes is at work to convince them to sign the Portuguese striker for around €25m.
 
Despite recent reports, Suso can remain at the club even with the arrival of Correa, as Gazzetta Dello Sport writes. However, it is no certainty, as Suso continues to attract interest from Fiorentina and Lyon, but the Rososneri's budget would allow him to stay.
 
Milan have spent almost €90m, but have already collected at least €25m from the sales of Cutrone and Tiago Djalo. With the release of Andre Silva for €25m, Suso can stay even with the arrival of Correa. 

