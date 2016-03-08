AC Milan, Suso: 'Giampaolo? I didn't see a team'

The Rossoneri are currently sitting in 13th place with 14 points, which certainly isn't what the leadership had in mind before the season. However, Suso insisted that things have changed since Pioli took over the team.



​"Before Lecce, we were four points away from the Champions League. What makes me angry is that I didn't see a team before. I don't know, it was strange. With Pioli it's different"," he began.

The Spaniard also spoke in-depth about Pioli, who he says reminds him of Gattuso. Many Milan fans found it strange that the latter was sacked in the first place, and Suso's words hint that the players believe that he was the right man for the team.



"Pioli? I didn't know him, when he arrived he reminded me of Gattuso. He likes to talk, he asks you what you think and how you find yourself. The psychological aspect is very important in today's football," he stated.

On Sunday afternoon, the Rossoneri will face Parma away from home, hoping to build on the draw against Napoli, by grabbing the three points this time out.