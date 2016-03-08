AC Milan: Suso reveals talks with Atletico Madrid

Yesterday he said he was "honored" by the interest of Real Madrid, today Suso speaks instead of Atletico. From the retirement of the Spanish national team, the AC Milan winger has spoken with Es Radio and has unveiled a market background: "There have been contacts with Atletico Madrid, it's true".



ON THE FUTURE - "I’m a very quiet boy, partly thanks to my family: I know what I want and when I want to come back to Spain I will do it, my parents would want me here, but now I feel good playing outside my country. In the summer there were contacts with Atletico Madrid: the clause was € 40 million and if more time had passed the price would have been even higher, in Spain there are few teams that can reach certain amounts. Having renewed with Milan I didn’t want to go away, I was in a situation where my family and I were very well: I love Italy, AC Milan and the city of Milan, I didn’t think to return to La Liga even though in the last two years there have been several options to do it".

Emanuele Giulianelli