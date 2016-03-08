AC Milan sweat over Caladra fitness: ‘Defensive reinforcement needed in January’

13 November at 13:55
New AC Milan signing Mattia Caldara will remain out of action for two more months at least and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri will need to sign a new center-back in the January transfer window.

Musacchio has also picked up a knee injury and at the moment the likes of Romagnoli and Zapata are the only center-backs fit for Gattuso.

Calciomercato.com analyzed the situation of AC Milan yesterday and explained WHY the Serie A giants need at least four new signings in the January transfer window.
 

