AC Milan sweat over Higuain fitness: squad list announced
26 September at 14:28
Gonzalo Higuain could skip tomorrow’s away clash against Empoli due to a physical problem, Sky Sport reports.
The Argentinean striker has already scored three goals for AC Milan but could be forced to skip the upcoming game against the Tuscans due to a problem that, however, has yet not been specified.
Gennaro Gattuso will soon talk to media in the usual pre-match press conference. The Italian tactician is expected to explain the nature of Higuain’s injury.
Meantime Gattuso tried Patrick Cutrone in training this morning with the promising Italian striker who is now expected to start as the Rossoneri sole striker at the Castellani tomorrow night.
Our 24-man squad to travel to Empoli: Cutrone is back, Caldara still out— AC Milan (@acmilan) 26 settembre 2018
I 24 convocati per #EmpoliMilan: torna Patrick, ancora fuori #MC33 pic.twitter.com/JhOXFcgQjG
Higuain, however, has been included in the Rossoneri squad list for tomorrow's clash in Tuscany.
Higuain has two goals in Serie A and one in Europa League. After a two-year spell with Juventus the Argentinean joined AC Milan last summer on an initial € 18 million loan deal. The Serie A giants can make his move permanent for € 36 million.
