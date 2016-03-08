Our 24-man squad to travel to Empoli: Cutrone is back, Caldara still out

I 24 convocati per #EmpoliMilan: torna Patrick, ancora fuori #MC33 pic.twitter.com/JhOXFcgQjG — AC Milan (@acmilan) 26 settembre 2018

Gonzalo Higuain could skip tomorrow’s away clash against Empoli due to a physical problem, Sky Sport reports.The Argentinean striker has already scoredthat, however, has yet not been specified.Gennaro Gattuso will soon talk to media in the usual pre-match press conference. TheMeantime Gattuso tried Patrick Cutrone in training this morning with the promising Italiantomorrow night.Higuain, however, has been included in the Rossoneri squad list for tomorrow's clash in Tuscany.Higuain has two goals in Serie A and one in Europa League. After a two-year spell with Juventus the Argentinean joined AC Milan last summer on an initial € 18 million loan deal. The Serie A giants can make his move permanent for € 36 million.