After receiving a one-year ban from UEFA, Milan are in a hurry to present their case to CAS. Within ten days, they will have to make a formal appeal, as required by the normal process of conduct. The CAS has already been informed about it, waiting for the documentation from the Rossoneri.

AC Milan's team of lawyers will present a lengthy folder with the appeal, while UEFA will do the same to protect their decision. AC Milan and UEFA will then appoint one juryman each, will UEFA will choose the judge. Now, the jurymen are independent so they won't be fighting for the party that appointed them, necessarily.

By July 19, the hearing with the CAS will take place, where a sentence will be given. This one, however, can no longer be appealed. CAS could decide to confirm UEFA's ruling, review it, or come to the conclusion that it's not a fair ruling, whereas a settlement agreement should've been offered.