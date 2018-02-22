AC Milan target announces summer exit
29 May at 11:55AC Milan have made an offer to sign Fiorentina captain Milan Badelj (read the details here) whose contract with La Viola expires in June.
The rossoneri are long time admirers of the Croatian star who has just announced that he won’t be signing a contract extension with the Franchi hierarchy.
Badelj was picked as Fiorentina captain after the death of Davide Astori this past February. The former Hamburger SV man wrote a letter for Fiorentina fans to explain his decision to leave the club.
“Sometimes it’s not easy to take some kind of decision. Fiorentina is my home and I found happiness and stability here. The career of a footballer, however, is not very long and there are challenges that I want to take”, Badelj wrote in his long letter to Fiorentina fans.
Lazio are also interested in welcoming the player’s services whilst Tottenham are not believed to be in race to sign the Croatian anymore.
